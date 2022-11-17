Ahead of the 2023 elections, Bola Tinubu is facing legal hurdles in his quest to be Nigeria's next president

The Federal High Court in the country's capital, Abuja, has been accused of frustrating a suit seeking Tinubu's disqualification

Several court cases have been instituted to disqualify the APC presidential candidate weeks before the polls

FCT, Abuja - The Action Alliance (AA) has accused the Federal High Court, Abuja of unnecessarily aiding and abetting injustice by deliberately delaying its cases filed against the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement signed on Thursday, November 17, the party's national publicity secretary, Rev. Dennis Iheanyichukwu Ubani, urged the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to give the party right to fair hearing.

Tinubu continues to face legal hurdles from the opposition in his quest to be Nigeria's next president. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Part of the statement read:

“Recent events in the portals of the Federal High Court, Abuja have led us to the inevitable conclusion that there is water tight conspiracy to ensure that the pre-election cases of Action Alliance filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja to ensure the disqualification of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a presidential candidate of the APC will never be heard until the effluxion of the time within which the matters ought to be determined.

“Our observation is that the judicature of the Federal High Court is not relenting in ensuring the frustration of the two cases.

“We are convinced that the conductor of the bizarre orchestra is doing the bidding of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. However, we are determined to ensure the failure of this heinous scheme.

“It is on record that about three weeks ago the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, against all known legal customs and practices, recalled the two case files of the two cases for reassignment.”

The opposition AA expressed shocked over the alleged recall of the files, adding that:

“Expectedly, when we heard of the recall of the files we knew that the serpent had slipped into the hallowed chambers of justice. Not surprisingly since then the cases have been stalled.

“Arising from all the foregoing we hereby urge the Honourable the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to resist the temptation of aiding and abetting injustice by denying us our right to fair hearing.

“We have no hesitation in stating that what is happening is a personal agenda and cannot enjoy judicial immunity.

“Finally, we want to assure Nigerians that our avowed determination to enthrone a new Nigeria cannot be diminished by the political chicanery of anti-people agents.

“We are thus determined to ensure that we are not going to sheath our swords until the victory for Nigerians is attained. In this historic war for the birth of a new Nigeria we call on the judiciary to stand on the side of justice.”

2023: Daniel Bwala says Tinubu may be disqualified from presidential race

Recall that a spokesman for the Atiku/PDP presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala on Thursday, November 10 said Tinubu may be disqualified from contesting the 2023 presidential elections over his connection to a drug trafficking case in the United States of America.

Bwala who is a lawyer made the comment during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, saying:

“I’m afraid that the conclusion of this case is that, from the eyes of the law. Bola may be disqualified from contesting if the matter goes to court. Narcotics and money laundering, whether in Nigeria or the United States, is a criminal offence.”

Tinubu was neither indicted nor convicted of drug trafficking - Fani-Kayode

On his part, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the APC presidential campaign council has stated that Tinubu was neither indicted nor convicted of drug trafficking or anything else in the United States of America or anywhere else.

Fani-Kayode made the comment in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 9 in response to recent media reports that a U.S. court released certified true copies of Tinubu's alleged drug dealing, money laundering case in Chicago.

The former minister of aviation blamed the reports on opposition parties in the country.

