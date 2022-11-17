The Senate witnessed a rowdy session on Wednesday as senators deliberated a motion on the Naira Redesign Policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani urged the Senate to provide legislative support for the policy

The APC governorship candidate for Kaduna state in 2023, also urged the Senate to provide legislative support for the policy

The Senate of the federal republic has through a resolution given legislative backing to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s plan to redesign the nation's higher value Naira notes in circulation, Legit.ng reports.

The Senate resolution followed a motion presented by Senator representing Kaduna Central, and Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Malam Uba Sani on Wednesday, November 16.

Uba Sani secures senate backing as the federal lawmakers resolved to provide legislative support to CBN for the naira redesign. Photo credit: Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

Senate backs Naira redesign

The motion termed: Redesign Of The New Naira Notes By The CBN: A Call For Legislative Support, noted that pulling the cash outside the banks will augur well for the economy as monetary policy decision-making will be easier.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Explaining the substance of the motion, Uba Sani said based on the arguments and deliberations by his colleagues, he presented that hoarding of bank notes outside the banking system, with over 80% of naira notes outside the banks.

He said the motion sought to checkmate currency counterfeiting resulting from the prolonged use of the same notes.

"Less notes, especially outside the banking system, will curb terrorism financing. In the same vein the less cash available outside the banking system will reduce corrupt practices engendered by cash exchanges," Sani said.

According to the Senator, the Senate consequently resolved to provide legislative support for the CBN’s policy to redesign the higher value Naira notes.

"It has also resolved to direct my committee to embark on an aggressive oversight of the currency redesign process to ensure that Nigerians are protected during this process," he added.

Sani sends a message to Nigerians

Uba Sani encouraged Nigerians and the general public to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive to deposit cash holdings at their respective commercial banks.

"I also urge the Senate to support the decision of the CBN given the aforementioned benefits of the currency redesign to the nation," the Senator affirmed.

Naira redesign: Five Things every Nigerian must know about CBN new naira notes ahead of circulation

The Central Bank of Nigeria has continued its effort to prepare Nigerians ahead of the circulation of the new Naira notes.

The new Naira notes are expected to be available to the public from Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Punch reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his full support to the move and wants Nigerians to comply.

Naira starts the week with a massive fall against the dollar

Meanwhile, Nigeria's CBN has another headache as Naira lost a huge chunk of its value recovered at the black market last week.

Legit.ng revealed that Many Nigerians who went to the black market to get FX were surprised by the sudden change as Naira exchanged to the dollar above N750.

Experts have reacted to the current state of the market while speaking on the impact on Nigerians and companies.

Source: Legit.ng