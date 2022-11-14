Unknown gunmen have launched a devastating attack in the Obudi Agwa community in Oguta local government area of Imo state

The criminals reportedly killed five persons, including the community's traditional ruler, Eze Ignitus Asor, on Monday, November 14

After the Obudi Agwa attack, the gunmen stormed a neighbouring community, Mgbala, allegedly killing a pregnant woman and a local security officer

Oguta LGA, Imo state - Gunmen have invaded the Obudi Agwa community in Oguta local government area of Imo state, killing five persons, including the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Ignitus Asor.

Daily Trust reported that some armed youths stormed the traditional ruler's palace, where a dispute between locals was being arbitrated on Monday, November 14, and opened fire on him.

Two palace chiefs, others killed

Aside from the traditional ruler, two palace chiefs and two other community members were shot dead.

Others, including the traditional prime minister, Chief Stephen Ajoku, sustained gunshot injuries.

The invading youths later stormed a neighbouring community, Mgbala, allegedly killing a pregnant woman and a local security officer.

A community source was cited as saying that the cause of the shooting was unknown, as the victims were taken unawares.

The Imo state police command is yet to confirm the ugly incident.

Nigerian troops kill three during attack on Imo state community

In another report, three persons were killed on Tuesday, August 30, when troops of the Nigerian Army invaded Orsu-Ihiteukwa, a community in Orsu local government area of Imo state.

A resident of the community, Chidi Ibekaeme, said the soldiers have been attacking the community since September 2021.

He said the troops carried out the attacks under the guise of launching an onslaught against suspected members of Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Source: Legit.ng