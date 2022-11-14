One of the girls abducted by notorious terrorists at the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi state, has given birth in captivity

The girl was said to have been kidnapped alongside her peers during school hours in June

The said girl is a 16-year-old teenager, and sources revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy

An emerging report has confirmed that an abducted 16-year-old student of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi state, has given birth in the kidnapper's den.

According to PRNigeria, the teenage girl was among the 100 students abducted during the terrorist invasion on 17 June 2021.

The police were said to have helped rescue some of the abducted students days after the infamous attack on the school.

The teenage girl, whose name has not been confirmed, was reported to have given birth to a baby boy.

The antecedents of terrorist invasion in Kebbi school

It was gathered that at least eight teachers were killed and a police officer in the infamous attack on the federal government college in Birnin Yauri.

Legit.ng gathered that after the tragic incident, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) swung into action and carried out a rescue mission to retrieve the abducted students from the kidnappers' den.

At least 30 students were successfully rescued alongside their teachers during the police operation.

Sources revealed that some of the students scampered for safety, with just 11 students remaining in captivity, including the young teenage mother.

The source also revealed that the parents of the remaining 11 schoolgirls in captivity expressed great concern despite payments of ransom and prisoner swaps with abductors at different times.

The source said:

"When the government, especially Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, ruled out negotiation with the armed group, which demanded ransom, families of the abducted students contributed and paid the ransom for the release of their daughters.

"It is disheaterning that the bandits collected huge ransoms and married off some of the victims and yet refused to release the remaining abductees."

