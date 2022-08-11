Since the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as President of Nigeria, there have been a lot of skepticism about his fight against corruption

Many has described it as a selective fight against corruption, while some have no reservations or positive reviews about his anti-corruption campaign

Recently, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani describe it as mere propaganda and deception

The Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani has said Buhari’s Administration has no plan in fighting against corruption.

Rafsanjani made known in an interview with Arise TV.

He stated that President Buhari was overrated by Nigerians and expected his administration to lay waste to corruption stating that there was never a blueprint on his part to fight corruption.

Rafsanjani said his emergence was laced with deception and propaganda that swayed Nigerians into the notion that he clamp down on corruption.

The CISLAC boss said:

“It was more of propaganda and deception to fight against corruption. 7 years after there’s no tangible plan from the side of the government to fight corruption.

“There are key indicators that show a country is ready to fight corruption but Nigeria doesn’t exhibit none of the indicators. Part of the indicators are 1) Public Procurement Law, 2) Law of Contracts, 3) Freedom of Information, 4) Whistleblowing and 5) Desperate to recover money stolen from looters."

How FG ignored a chance at asset recovery - Rafsanjani

Rafsanjani also flashed back in memory lane stating that a conference was held and hosted by the British and Americans in which they partook to learn how to recover assets.

He said:

"When we got back to Nigeria nothing has been done even after putting much pressure. The Attorney General and his assistants couldn’t account for the assets recovered."

CISLAC condemns attack on media outlets by FG

Rafsanjani also stressed that the attack on media establishments in recent times is a clear indication that the administration of President Buhari has no plan to fight corruption.

He noted that there is a growing pattern of complacency within law enforcement which allows a lot of corrupt government officials walk freely on the streets without being prosecuted.

Rafsanjani said:

"In Nigeria when law enforcement arrests those who squander money they tend to release them the following day and which is now rampant, especially in the Political sphere. There is a high level of Political corruption, vote buying and the likes."

2023: Using state resources for political campaigns totally unacceptable, says Rafsanjani

Meanwhile, Rafsanjani has also condemned the use of state resources for the purpose of political campaign activities.

Rafsanjani accused the leadership of the APC and PDP of trying to auction the leadership of the country to the highest bidder.

He said the use of taxpayers' money for campaign activities is criminal and unacceptable.

CISLAC advocates for enforcement of laws guiding political party finance

However, the agitation against vote-buying or voter inducement as witnessed in the Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial polls has been greeted with a lot of criticism.

Civil society groups and electoral stakeholders have vehemently condemned describing it as a stain on Nigeria's electoral practice.

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has taken center stage to champion a campaign against voter inducement.

