Adamawa, Yola - The Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), in conjunction with the Women and Adolescent Empowerment and MacArthur Foundation, have facilitated a training program to groom law enforcement on ethical conduct in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

The training was recently staged in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, with participants from the police, civil defence, NDLEA, and many others.

Speaking at the training, the director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the training targets sensitising law enforcement officers to exhibit integrity traits.

Rafsanjani noted that law enforcement must be inclined with the ethical values that come with their job, as it will play a pivotal role in the conduct of the 2023 general election.

He said the ethical conduct of law enforcement agencies would enable the independent national electoral commission (INEC) to work effortlessly in conducting a seamless and worthy election.

"Ethical conduct of law enforcement will reduce electoral violence" - CSO

Similarly, Ms Asma’u Joda, the executive director of Women and Adolescent Empowerment, who Tijjjani Ubandoma ably represented, urged law enforcement officers to be true and diligent in their responsibility.

He said their impact will go a long way in ensuring a free and fair election while helping electorates repel the hazards of electoral violence from political thugs in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

She also stated that the Nigeria electoral system has elevated to a level that it needs capable and incorruptible law enforcement officers to help protect the ballot at the 2023 general election.

