Labour Party flagbearer has again proven to be the people's choice by making strategic moves to ensure Nigerians are well-convinced about his plans in 2023

Peter Obi visited Onitsha to get first-hand knowledge of the damage in the chemical market explosion

While in the market he condoled with the family of those who lost their lives and promised to assist those who are affected in the rebuilding of their source of livelihood

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Thursday, November 10, visited Onitsha market, Anambra state, a few hours after the fire incident.

The former governor of Anambra state who was saddened by the damage of the sad incident as confirmed this development in a post shared on his Facebook page on Friday, November 11.

Peter Obi condoles with victims

In his post, Obi commiserated with the families of those who died in the chemical market explosion and assured victims of the unfortunate incident of his total support.

The presidential hopeful also called on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to also assist those who are affected also by the inferno as it would go a long way in reshaping their source of livelihood.

He wrote,

"Yesterday, I visited the scene of the fire explosion at Ogbo Ogwu Market, Onitsha. I observed first hand, the level of destruction of lives and properties resulting from the inferno. I commiserated with the victims and assured them of my support in these trying times.

I also urge the government and other well meaning Nigerians to help those affected by this fire disaster in rebuilding their means of livelihood."

5 fear dead, many trapped as fire guts multi billion Onitsha chemical market

About 5 traders and artisans feared dead as a strange fire gutted the popular Onitsha drug market, known as Ogbogu International Market, Bridge Head, Onitsha.

The inferno, which started at about 12noon on Tuesday, November 8, destroyed goods and buildings worth over N10 billion, according to a trader in the market, Amobi Okanume.

Okanume, who said that the cause of the fire was unknown, added that it was the first time the market was experiencing a fire disaster, Legit.ng correspondent, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported from Anambra.

Confusion, continuous shooting as gunmen attack Anambra police checkpoint

In another development, a gang of gunmen on Tuesday, November 8, attacked a police checkpoint along the Onitsha- Owerri expressway in Anambra.

After the attack, some persons are reportedly feared dead while others are said to be injured.

It was gathered that the attack, launched by the gang around the Ihiala-Uli axis in the Ihiala local government area, forced commuters to run for their safety while the armed criminals were shooting continuously.

