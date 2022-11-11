Nigerians were shocked when news filtered into the media space that a young lady jumped into the Lagos lagoon on Thursday, November 10

US-based journalist, Jackson Ude has revealed that the lady is a staff of the DSS who got a commendation recently

There are, however, reports that the lady did not drown as speculated but rescued by Nigerian Navy personnel

Twitter - Jackson Ude, the publisher of Pointblanknews.com has revealed that the lady who jumped into the Lagos lagoon on Thursday, November 10 is an official of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ude made the revelation on Twitter with a photo of the said lady who he identified as Adetutu Adedokun.

The lagoon is beneath the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo Credit: Frédéric Soltan/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

He wrote, while sharing a photo of the lady:

“This beautiful lady named Tutu, a staff of the Department of State Services, DSS, jumped into the Lagos Lagoon after a heated argument with her boyfriend.

“Only four months ago, Tutu got commendation from the DG, DSS, as the best unarmed combat operative in her set.”

Meanwhile, there are rumours that the lady was rescued by the Nigerian Navy but authorities in Lagos are yet to buttress this claim.

Young lady jumps into Lagoon at Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the young married lady jumped inside the lagoon at the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state to the shock of many around.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the incident happened in a flash when suddenly the lady alighted from a cab and plunged into the stretch of water.

The ca driver revealed that an argument had ensued between the lady and her husband before she hopped out and plunged into the lagoon.

