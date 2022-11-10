An emerging report has confirmed that a young lady has plunged into the lagoon at the third mainland bridge in Lagos state.

The young lady was reported to have suddenly dropped from a car, likely to be a cab, sped off to the edge of the rims of the bridge, and jumped into the lagoon.

The Third Mainland Bridge was the largest bridge in Africa on March 17, 2016, in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo Credit: Frédéric Soltan/Corbis

As reported by the Daily Trust Newspaper, the Lagos state emergency management agency (LASEMA) has already deployed its rescue team to search for the lady.

Confirming this development, LASEMA permanent secretary Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said his team is currently handling the situation, and the search has proceeded.

Oke-Osanyintolu recounted:

“Upon arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady in her late thirties (30s) plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

“Further investigation revealed that the lady alighted from a Uber taxi car on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.”

Further account by the LASEMA boss revealed a verbal brawl between the lady and her husband, who was also inside the cab before the tragic incident.

The LASEMA boss said:

“The LRT men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASWA, and officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) are currently on the ground working better together to search for the victim."

