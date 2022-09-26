A commercial bus caught fire on Sunday, September 25, leading to the death of seven passengers in Lagos state

The unfortunate incident occurred around Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos as reports disclosed that the passengers were burnt alive

Reacting, the state's Emergency Management Agency, hinted that the driver's overspeeding and recklessness led to the untimely death of the passengers, who are occupants of the 14-passenger Mazda vehicle

A terrible accident occurred in Lagos state, on Sunday, September 25.

A Black Sunday to be precise, as a commercial bus caught fire, killing seven passengers while others were injured, in a Mazda bus with registration number KJA 699 GY.

The sad incident happened at the popular Iyana Oworo near the Third Mainland Bridge.

Seven passengers were burnt alive near Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state. Photo credit: @lasema_NG

Source: Facebook

LASEMA confirms the sad development

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), it was discovered on arrival at the scene that a commercial bus with 14 passengers was on fire, Daily Trust reported.

What led to the accident? LASEMA speaks

It was gathered that the incident occurred due to recklessness and speeding by the driver which resulted in the fire with 12 passengers reportedly trapped.

Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said while the driver escaped with some burns, three female adults were rescued and rushed to Gbagada General Hospital while a male adult was attended to by LASAMBUS at the scene, The Punch report added.

Seven passengers died

However, seven victims including four females, two male adults and one male child in the bus were burnt to death.

Nigerians react

Nigerians on the Facebook page of Legit.ng reacted to the sad development.

Queen Esther Ezimuo wrote:

"It's unfortunate may their lives rest in peace.

"Honestly, people don't know how miraculous it is to go out and return safely

"Thank God for life."

Fairvor Kay stated:

"Going out and coming back peacefully is the most underrated miracles ever.

"So unfortunate, may their souls rest in peace ️."

Ejeh Sunday Amogo noted:

"Pre-election but God will always protect it own no matter the plans of the enemies."

Ezekiel Bitrus said:

"RIP."

Nazaekpere Nazaekpere queried:

"This type of bus is either it catch fire or fail break wat is happening."

Charles Del Reel stated:

"I just pass there last night ..I notice crowd ..so this was the result."

Source: Legit.ng