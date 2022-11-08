In what will gladden the heart of many of his supporters, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party has declared that he is quite different from other politicians in the country.

The former Anambra state governor made this known in an interview with Daily Trust Newspaper.

Peter Obi says he is different from other politicians.

Source: Twitter

When asked about his difference from the other politicians who jump parties after moving from APGA to PDP and then now to Labour Party.

He said:

Well, I am different. The difference is that when I see things not going the way I think they should, I move on. I would rather do the right thing and lose than do the wrong thing and win, that is why I am different.

I’m the first person to seek constitutional interpretation for tenure of governor and I have been doing that and I am doing it because I want us to have a country where there is rule of law and when I served, I served by the rule of law, I stayed within the constitution. I served them faithfully and I finished.

