A coalition of 22 civil society organisations has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrimage Commission, describing the last two years under Reverend Yakubu Pam as groundbreaking.

The 22 CSOs while making this known at a world press conference in Abuja today, said Rev Pam has instilled transparency, accountability and probity in the Commission.

Nigerians have been urged to emulate the leadership style of Reverend Yakubu Pam. Photo: Yakubu Pam

Source: Twitter

Speaking under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Society for Transparency and Good Governance, the coalition said that the cleric has repositioned the Christian body with purposeful leadership.

Reeling out some of Pam's achievements, Princess Ajibola said he has expanded the frontiers of Nigeria Christians' pilgrimage to other Holy Lands, including Jordan, Rome, Italy and Greece with no pilgrim absconding.

She said Pam has also proven to be a worthy ambassador and advocate of peace who has laid a road map for integration in the country irrespective of religious or cultural affiliations through his advocacy for peaceful co-existence, unity and national integration.

Her words:

"For only two years in office, Rev Yakubu Pam has demonstrated purposeful leadership and transformed the Nigeria Christian Pilgrimage Commission (NCPC) into a very vibrant commission.

"Before he was appointed the Executive Secretary, the pilgrimage of the commission was limited to the holy sites of Israel, which suffered a setback in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic following restrictions on international travel, including a pilgrimage to Israel."

Ajibola added that Pam who was honoured as the most effective, proactive and resourceful executive secretary across the country by the 'Nigerian House of Dream Parliament has ensured a purposeful and focused Pilgrim Commission that is accountable and transparent.

The coalition, however, called for improved and early release of the funds to enable the commission to effectively coordinate, plan and carry out its activities and function in time.

Source: Legit.ng