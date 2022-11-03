Amid the mourning of Ifeanyi Adeleke, top members of the popular Adeleke family will be honoured at the Afro Award in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, November 6.

Those honoured with the award include Ademola Adeleke, the Osun state governor-elect; David Adeleke, the popular afrobeat singer Davido; and Tajudeen Amoo-Adeleke, a legendary African drummer, PM News reported.

The recognition is coming to the Adeleke family amid mourning their 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adelele, who reportedly drowned in a swimming pool on Monday, October 31 and died.

This development was confirmed by the founder and executive producer of The Afro Awards, Taiwo Oduala.

Others who will be honoured at the award include Fatima Maada, the First Lady of Sierra Leone and Ayuko Babu, the founder and CEO of the Pan African Film Festival.

The award will also honour Nigerian renowned journalist Seye Kehinde.

Douala said the awards are for Africans and Americans who have distinguished themselves in various endeavours.

His statement reads in part:

“The main focus of the award is to support people who have demonstrated exceptional humanitarian excellence in various fields."

