The Kaduna state government has announced its efforts to improve girl-child education across communities in the state

The deputy governor of Kaduna, Hadiza Balarabe said that investing in girls through education gives them the opportunity to attain their full potentials

According to the state government 2,000 teachers have been deployed in 155 schools in the 23 local government areas of the state to achieve this feat

With the increasing number of out-of-school children, the Kaduna state government has deployed 2,000 teachers in 155 schools across the state.

Daily Trust reports that the teachers were deployed by the state government across the 23 local government areas in Kaduna.

The Kaduna state government has announced the deployment of teachers in various LGAs. Photo: Kaduna state governor

This is part of the state's effort to address the challenges of enrolling, retaining and ensuring that the girl-child completes basic education in Kaduna.

Deputy governor throws more light on girls' empowerment through education

Speaking at a training organised by the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project under the Ministry of Education, the Kaduna state's deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, said the initiative is aimed at improving girl-child education.

At the training organised in partnership with the Teachers Service Board at Kaduna State University (KASU), Balarabe added that this initiative will also ensure that the girl-child is given all the opportunity she needs to achieve her full potential.

