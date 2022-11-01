Lagos, Nigeria - Most Revd. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, died on Sunday evening, October 30, at the age of 53.

The Diocese of Lagos, Anglican Communion, announced Most Revd. Olumakaiye's death on Monday, October 31.

Most Revd. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, died at the age of 53. Photo credits: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Bishop Kay Adebogun

Source: Facebook

Here are some facts to know about the late respected pastor.

Background: When was Most Revd. Humphrey Olumakaiye born?

The late Archbishop hailed from Idanre, a town in Ondo state, southwest Nigeria. Olumakaiye was born on January 28, 1969 at Okene into the family of the Venerable and Mrs. T.A. Olumakaiye, according to The Punch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Most Revd. Olumakaiye's educational history

The late Christian cleric started his Education at St. Michael’s primary school, Esie in 1975. He then proceeded to Government Secondary School, Omu-Aran, Kwara State, in 1982. In 1983, Olumakaiye left Omu-Aran to conclude his Secondary education at Cherubim Seraphim Secondary School, Ilorin, in 1986. The deceased bagged his first degree in Religious Studies from the University of Ibadan between 1991 and 1993, and a Master’s Degree in Religious Studies in 2001. He went further to obtain a doctorate degree in Church History and Doctrine from the same university.

Most Revd. Olumakaiye's religious calling

Olumakaiye became a deacon in June 1993. He was ordained a priest in December same year by E.A. Ademowo, Bishop of Ilesha Diocese, following his training and graduation from Immanuel College of Theology. He started his ministry at Christ the Saviour Anglican Church, Cappa, Ilesa, Osun State, in June 1993. At age 40, Olumakaiye was elected Bishop on May 22, 2009; he was consecrated Bishop in 2009 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, while he was enthroned on Thursday, July 16, 2009 at Cathedral church of St. Philip’s, Otan Ayegbaju as the first Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Osun North-East. Olumakaiye was elected for translation into the Diocese of Lagos on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, and enthroned as the eighth Bishop of Lagos on Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos. On September 25, 2021, he became the Archbishop of the Province of Lagos and was officially enthroned on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Gwarimpa, The Guardian stated.

Most Revd. Olumakaiye's marriage

Olumakaiye was married to Motunrayo Funke, who is a professor and former head of the department of nutrition and consumer sciences, faculty of agriculture Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile -Ife, in Osun State. They had a son, Richard Tunbamise.

Nigerians mourn Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye

Rotimi Adejorin commented on Facebook:

"This is so sad. My condolences to his family and the Church of Nigeria(Anglican communion) May God rest his soul."

Obidi Chinemerem said:

"This is so sad. Rest in peace my lord bishop. You were a good man."

Fabiyi Olabanji said:

"May God rest the soul of our revered Bishop. He was a Man of many Dimensions."

Oluwole Peter said:

"My bishop back then in Osun. He was one of the best people on earth. Such a good man! Rest on sir."

Kehinde Ogunnoiki Titi Ebunoluwa said:

"My condolences to the Diocese of Lagos Anglicans and the entire family. May Almighty God rest his soul."

Oniyide Olusegun said:

"It was not how far but how for his attitude toward the progress of evangelism while alive. May the good Lord recognize his service to the church & rest his soul among saints in the kingdom of God."

Ademola Odunlade said:

"Very unfortunate, but God knows the best. May the Lord console the affected families and congregation."

What Most Revd Humphrey Olumakaiye said about Buhari's re-election in 2019

Meanwhile, in 2019, Legit.ng reported how Most Rev. Olumakaiye, urged all Nigerians to accept the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari as the will of God.

Olumakaiye made the call on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the diocesan rally, which was part of the activities marking the Centenary Celebration of the diocese of Lagos at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

He said God had appointed President Buhari for Nigeria, so the people must try to cooperate and be patient with his government to push the nation forward.

Source: Legit.ng