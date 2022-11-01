A lady whose marriage broke down has shared a video containing the beautiful photos of the ceremony

Calling it an act that wasted her resources and years, many people asked her not to see the failed marriage as such

Among those who reacted to her video were TikTokers who also shared similar experience and wished her well

A young lady, @medretkabba, has shared a video of her well planned marriage ceremony and how it was all for nothing because it ended in divorce.

Sharing the snaps, the lady wrote "wasted resources, wasted years." The pictures show people who seemed to be in love having the best time of their life.

Many people told her not to see the marriage as wasted resources. Photo source: TikTok/@medretkabba

Source: UGC

A failed marriage

A part of the video has their loved up pre-wedding photo shoots. They also had a dream white wedding in the church.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many people told her not to call the years fruitless as they showed she was once in love. In another clip, she expressed sadness that she will not married to the man in 2023.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with close to 1,800 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

salamatuaugustasawyer said:

"Don’t call it waste at least you were once in love, there’s still hope."

user2010944272782 said:

"I salute your courage all the best sis. I've been there and i know what you are passing through."

user1493821496967 said:

"My 7 years marriage failed too but it’s never a waisted years it’s a lesson learned."

Catherine Kainwo said:

"This is a message to all ladies, please don't put too much of your resources, when It comes to marriage,if a man truely Love's you, let him spend."

Esther Mans said:

"Divorced is a blessing, God knows best. keep your head up and trust in the lord."

Lady called off her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a media personality, Amanda Chisom, shared a screenshot of a lady's tweet who called off her marriage three days to the event.

In the tweet, the lady said that her fiance was always telling her that his money was in a fixed deposit.

Despite the lady's numerous requests, the man said that he would refund whatever is spent on the wedding. She later called off the wedding on the advice of a marriage counsellor.

Source: Legit.ng