Sadiya Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, says the distribution of relief materials to affected states had commenced

She also appealed to state governments, ministries and departments to also collaborate at the sub-national level

FCT, Abuja - Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, says medical support has been provided to 199 local government areas affected by flooding across the country.

Farouq briefed State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, October 27 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Minister Farouq also called for cooperation from state governments in reaching the flood victims.

She said that as at Friday, October 21, records indicated that no fewer than 3.2 million persons were affected by flooding in Nigeria.

She said:

“Today, with my colleague minister of water resources, we made a presentation on the flood situation from the emergency and humanitarian aspect; we also have had series of consultations after the predictions by NIMET.

“My ministry took proactive early action steps through series of activities; we had technical analysis that produced a 2022 early warning document.

“We also sent out letters to state governments; conducted a national consultative workshop on the 2022 flood preparedness, mitigation and response at the national and zonal levels.

“Unfortunately, despite all these efforts, the statistics of persons affected as October 21st shows that 3, 219, 780 persons were affected by the flood across the country.

“We have 1, 427, 370 persons that were internally displaced; we have 2776 persons that were injured; we also have 612 persons that lost their lives; we have 181, 600 houses that were partially damaged; we have 123, 807 houses that were completely damaged and we have 392,399 hectares of farmlands that were totally destroyed so far.’’

According to Farouq, the flood this year has been very devastating and very unprecedented.

She said that there was need for a coordinated response so as to rescue victims of the flood across many states of the federation.

The minister said that the coordinated response presented an opportunity to operationalise the recently approved National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan.

She said that the ministry had received report that in 144 local government areas, local communities also worked with the ministry’s teams to provide the first aid response to their families and neighbours.

The minister said that some of the casualties were caused by the inability to respond to early warnings being issued by different agencies of government since February.

