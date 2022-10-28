The ancient North Central city of Lafia, Nasarawa State capital will be agog on Saturday, October 29, 2022, as the Labour Party Presidential Campaign begins its rally ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Director General of the National Campaign Council, Dr Doyin Okupe, on Friday said the rally would be massive and instructive.

According to a statement from the Obi-Datti Media office, Okupe said Nasarawa and other states in the North would by the rally be announcing their arrival in the region and subtly sending a strong message that Obidient family was everywhere and anywhere.

According to the DG, Obidient Movement is total and all embracing and had announced their entry into the political space since June when Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad emerged as the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the Labour Party.

Okupe noted that the Obidient Movement had been holding rallies across the country announcing the resolve of Nigerians to take back their country pointing out that what was happening in Nasarawa State on Saturday was like the party and the Campaign Council giving support to the Nigerian youths who had been on the road across the country since June 2022.

He said the uncommon patriotism and zeal shown by the youths about the Obidient movement gave hope and succor to many Nigerians that restoration and rebuilding of this country was possible and achievable.

Those expected to address the Lafai rally on Saturday include but not limited to the presidential candidate and his vice, the Director General of the Campaign, Chairman of the National Campaign Council, retired AIG Mohammad Zarewa, and the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, who serves as the Chairman Advisory Council of the Campaign . All the gubernatorial, national and state Assembly candidates of the party from the North Central zone of the country are also expected.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng