The chief whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has joined Tiktok, a short-form video hosting service owned by China.

Senator Kalu announced his joining Tiktok via his Facebook page on Friday, October 28, stating that it is for the purpose of entrenching the valued relationship between himself and his esteemed friends and well-wishers.

Kalu said he will be posting videos on the platform daily (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Source: Facebook

The former Abia governor said he hopes to be sharing daily visual moments of his daily activities both political and non-political.

The federal lawmaker urged his friends not to be left out of what is coming.

His words:

"To further entrench the valued relationship between myself and you, my esteemed friends and well-wishers, I have gladly joined TikTok, through this app I hope to share with you visual moments of my daily activities both political and non Political.

"Don't be left out Kindly follow the link below @ouktiktok."

Source: Legit.ng