Prince Harry to release memoir January 2023

Britain's Prince Harry will release his memoir in January next year, the book's publisher announced Thursday.

"We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," Penguin Random House said on Twitter.

Titled "Spare," the long-awaited memoir will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.

On the book's website, created by the publisher, it is described as a window into how the prince responded to the death of his mother Diana 25 years ago, and how his life has been affected since.

"With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stunned the monarchy by announcing they were quitting royal duties and moving to the United States in early 2020.

From there, they launched a series of broadsides criticizing their life in the institution, including claims of racism.

Last year, Harry announced he was penning a memoir that would expose the "mistakes" and "lessons learned" across his life.

"Spare" will be published in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa, the publisher's website said.

Harry will use proceeds from the memoir, which will be published in 16 languages, to donate to British charities, it added.

Source: AFP