President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, October 23, departed Abuja for Seoul, South Korea to participate in the First World Bio Summit, 2022

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, confirmed the development through a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja

Meanwhile, Adesina noted that Nigeria was invited to the summit based on her selection with five other African countries by WHO and the European Union (EU)

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, October 25, attended the opening ceremony of the first World Bio Summit in Seoul, South Korea.

Buhari and his delegation arrived in South Korea on Monday, October 24.

President Muhammadu Buhari attended the opening ceremony of the first World Bio Summit in Seoul, South Korea. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The personal assistant to the president on broadcast media, Buhari Sallau, disclosed this via his Facebook page on Tuesday, sharing photos of his principal at the opening ceremony.

He wrote:

"President Muhammadu Buhari participates at the Programme of Opening Ceremony of the First World Bio Summit in Seoul South Korea on 25th Oct 2022.

"President Buhari with President Yoon Suk-Yeol of South Korea and other participants during the Programme of Opening Ceremony of the First World Bio Summit in Seoul South Korea, on 25th Oct 2022."

President Muhammadu Buhari at the opening ceremony of the first World Bio Summit in Seoul, South Korea. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Galazie Emmanuel wrote:

"Always attending events that he knows nothing about."

Rosemary Nwachukwu noted:

"Na woahhh!!

"Always traveling to other better country!

"Why our country is collapsing

Nnachi Gideon queried:

"Abeg what did he tell them about Nigeria?

Source: Legit.ng