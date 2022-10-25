The minister of water resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu, has been given 90 days to come up with a plan that will prevent flood crisis in Nigeria

Abuja - Following the flood crisis ravaging many parts of states across Nigeria, the minister of water resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu, has been ordered to present a prevention plan for the disaster in no more than three months.

The directive was issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, October 24, through a statement released by Garba Shehu, a presidential media aide, reports.

The president said the plan must be presented in not later than 90 days (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

In the statement signed by Buhari's chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, Adamu is expected to lead and coordinate with the ministries of environment, transportation, and state governments to develop a workable plan

According to the statement, Buhari gets regular updates on the disaster in the country and is committed to addressing the challenges caused by it.

The statement, seen by The Nation, read:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Water Resources to lead and coordinate with the Ministries of Environment and Transportation as well as State Governments to develop a Comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disaster in Nigeria.

“The President’s directive, which was conveyed to the Minister in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, said the Plan should be presented to him in 90 days.

“President Buhari is regularly receiving updates on the flooding situation in the country and restates his commitment towards addressing the challenges caused by the disaster in the country."

Governor Wike releases N1billion for flood victims in top south-south state

The task force set up by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state to alleviate the suffering of people in areas affected by the ongoing flood disaster at the weekend confirmed that he has released the N1bn he promised residents.

The chairman of the task force, Dr. George Nwaeke, assured at the weekend that the supply of relief materials and evacuation of trapped victims would continue in line with the mandate the committee received from the governor.

Speaking after delivering relief materials to victims in Ahoada East and Ahoada West, Nwaeke said Wike was committed to cushioning the effects of the disaster on residents.

Source: Legit.ng