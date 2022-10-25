A heartbreaking and tragic incident has transpired in Owerri, the Imo state capital

Confidence Amatobi, a 31-year-old father, assaulted his 8-week-old baby with a plastic hanger because of the loud cry of the baby while he was sleeping

The severity of the assault has led to the amputation of the infant's right arm by the federal medical centre in Owerri

Imo, Owerri - A 60-day-old baby, Miracle has been assaulted by the father for the mere reason of the poor baby disturbing his sleep.

Confidence Amatobi, the 31-year-old father of the baby hails from Isu LGA, Imo state, southeastern Nigeria.

Little Miracle Amatobi's right arm was amputated after it was damaged by her 31-year-old father with a plastic hanger. Photo: The Nation

Source: UGC

As reported by The Nation newspaper Amatobi used a plastic hanger to strike the arm of the baby profusely until it was fractured.

Legit.ng gathered that Amatobi used the hanger to strike the baby's arm in an attempt to stop the baby from crying.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Little Miracle's right arm was broken and was eventually amputated after a failed attempt to restore the arm to its normal state.

Aggrieved mother calls for immediate arrest of her husband

Meanwhile, the incident has been referred to the Imo state chapter of the national human rights commission (NHRC) for justice to be served.

The aggrieved mother appealed to the Imo state government and the state police command to order the immediate arrest of her husband.

Similarly, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has also been involved in the case in a bid to seek justice.

Dorothy Nnaji, the chairperson of NAWOJ while interacting with pressmen in Owerri revealed that the injury inflicted by Amatobi was severe and gave the medical team at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri no choice but to amputate the right arm of the baby.

She stated that she was in shock at the knowledge of the incident stating that it was callous for a father to assault an infant.

Source: Legit.ng