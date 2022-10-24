A mother of four has taken to TikTok to share the video of her baby bump after she welcomed beautiful twins

Rhonda Richardson literally broke the internet with the video of her pregnancy because many of her followers expressed surprise at the large size

Rhonda gave birth after carrying the pregnancy for 35 weeks and two days, meaning that the babies came earlier than nine months

A TikTok mum has welcomed amazing twin babies, making her a proud mother of four.

Rhonda Richardson had two babies before her family was blessed with the cute twins.

The large size of Rhonda's pregnancy broke the internet. Photo credit: TikTok/@mechelle100.

Source: UGC

After she gave birth, Rhonda took to TikTok to share her testimony, saying her kids arrived early.

The strong woman welcomed the babies at 35 weeks and two days, meaning she gave birth at less than nine months.

Rhonda's large baby bump breaks the internet

After she posted the video, TikTokers were amazed at just how big her baby bump was.

A lot of people in the comment section were shocked that she gave birth to only two babies. Some said they expected nothing less than sextuplets.

After the babies clocked one month, Rhonda shared their updated photos showing how fast they are growing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@AjahBadd said:

"Awwww love. It looked so heavy! Did they have any NICU time?"

@Jay commented:

"I thought it was 6."

@XO.VJ said:

"Girllllllll I’m scared but it’s a blessing."

@Kimberly Mccoy223 said:

"The back pain, Sis my back hurts just seeing yours, I can’t imagine, the babies are adorable though."

@BiggDaddyDeso said:

"They had a deluxe apartment."

@_douie reacted:

"Bro was living in the White House."

@Jimboo said:

"They had a mansion with 5 rooms 3 baths."

@Aimee commented:

"One of them definitely had a walk in closet."

@iluhmoney said:

"They really got comfortable."

@kpoulard said:

"Mother’s are superheroes you can’t tell me otherwise."

