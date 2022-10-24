Details have shown that President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Seoul, South Korea's capital city

The president is in the country for 'The Future of Vaccine and Bio-Health' world summit scheduled to take place between October 25 and 26

The world summit, Legit.ng gathered has been organised by the World Health Organisation to discuss the future of vaccines and bio-health across the globe

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Seoul, South Korea ahead of the First World Bio Summit in the East Asian country.

AIT online reports that the President arrived for the summit jointly organised by the government of South Korea and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The two-day Summit which would be taking place between October 25-26 is themed, 'The Future of Vaccine and Bio-Health'.

President Buhari has arrived in Seoul, South Korea for the World Summit. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

A presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, in a tweet on Sunday, October 23, had earlier stated that the president departed Abuja to Seoul, South Korea for the summit.

He tweeted:

"President @MBuhari has departed Abuja for Seoul, South Korea to participate in the 1st World Bio Summit, jointly organized by the Government of the Republic of Korea and WHO, the two-day Summit which has the theme: ‘The Future of Vaccine and Bio-Health, will hold from Oct. 25-26."

Buhari's possible return to Nigeria

Although the event is slated to end on Wednesday, October 26, Ahmad, however, did not state when President Muhammadu Buhari is due to return back to Nigeria.

