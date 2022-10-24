Chief Emeka Offor, the Rotary International Polio Ambassador to Nigeria has congratulated the nation on its second year as a polio-free nation.

Offor in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, October 24, said that it gives him great honour and a sense of fulfilment to celebrate join millions of Nigerians in celebrating the second World Polio Day as a polio-free nation.

The oil magnate Nigeria said Nigerians through their collective efforts, dedication and commitment, have sustained the tempo and remained free from Wild Polio Virus for two consecutive years since this status was attained.

Chief Emeka Offor has said that he is committed to eradicating polio from the face of the earth. Photo: Emeka Offor

He added that as today is a special moment for the Rotary family in Nigeria, it is also an event to celebrate the quintessential dedication of Rotary Clubs, local partners, traditional institutions, and international organizations, that have joined hands to champion the eradication of Polio in Nigeria.

His words:

"In my role as the Rotary International Polio Ambassador to Nigeria and working in partnership with Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, The Rotary Foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Nigerian National Polio Plus Committee of Rotary International chaired by PDG Joshua Hassan, we have also been able to provide leadership, financial interventions and significant resources to facilitate critical phases of the Polio Eradication program in Nigeria and globally.

"On this auspicious event, I pay special tribute to all frontline health workers, especially our fallen heroes, whose indefatigable commitments ensured that the Polio Vaccines got to “every last Nigerian child”, especially those in the far-reaching regions of the country.

"I equally commend the outstanding political will of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, as well as the implementation strategies of the Federal Ministry of Health, which have in no little measure supported the ongoing fight against Polio in Nigeria.

"As we celebrate this year’s World Polio Day, I invite us to reflect on our main job - “Keep Polio at Zero” in Nigeria. With the re-emergence of vaccine-derived polio cases in Nigeria, as well as in regions of Malawi, Mozambique, Israel and the USA, there is a great need to remain vigilant. We cannot afford to let our efforts of many decades be in vain."

Nigerians must not relent in their efforts to end polio

He further encouraged Nigerians to double every momentum towards continuous immunization, rapid outbreak response, enhanced surveillance, fundraising, awareness, and advocacy.

He added:

"I renew my pledge to support the total eradication of Polio in the World. With the rollout of the Novel Oral Polio Vaccine in Nigeria, I am confident that vaccine-derived polio cases would significantly reduce and bring us closer to Ending Polio in its entirety."

