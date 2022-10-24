Members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists moving around the Lake Chad region have been killed by the Nigerian Air Force

The operation against the ISWAP members were carried out using the newly acquired Tucano fighter jets belonging to NAF

Sources said that the terrorists - on their motorcycles - were moving in a convoy when NAF launched their mission against the criminals

The Nigerian Air Force has reportedly killed scores of fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The Cable reports that the terrorist fighters were killed across the Lake Chad region while moving in their convoy.

Troops of the Nigerian military launched an onslaught on members of ISWAP in the Lake Chad region. Photo: Defence Headquarters

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that NAF had struck the convoy of the terrorists on Sunday as they moved in a convoy between Shettima Abbor and Galmasku in Damboa, Borno state.

The military operation against the terrorists by the Nigerian Air Force was carried out using the recently acquired Super Tucano light attack aircraft.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sources privy to the incident said that the strikes against the terrorists by NAF were carried out following surveillance missions.

Details of the military mission against terrorists

A source revealed that the mission showed two moving vehicles and several motorcycles conveying the terrorists prompting NAF to dispatch the fighter jets for the operation.

He said:

"It (the operation) scored an accurate hit at the convoy, resulting in the destruction of one Hilux vehicle, killing all its occupants.”

“The bombardments also eliminated some of the terrorists on motorcycles while others escaped.

'The subsidiary operation was an air interdiction operation aimed at taking out identified terrorists’ targets in the Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest areas of Borno.”

Military bombs Abubakar Shekau's successor's enclave in Sambisa, scores of ISWAP terrorists reportedly killed

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force reportedly recorded another huge feat in the ongoing war against terrorists.

The troops were reported to have bombed the enclave of the ISWAP, Fiya Ba Yuram, in the Sambisa forest.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, has also confirmed the development in Abuja.

NAF kills top terrorists’ leader who masterminded attack on Buhari’s convoy

In a related development, the suspected terrorists’ leader, Abdulkarim Faca-Faca, who was among the masterminds of the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s advance convoy to Katsina has been killed.

Faca-Faca was killed alongside eight of his gang members.

The terrorist was reportedly killed on Saturday, August 6, by an airstrike by the team of the Nigerian Air Force during the raid of the terrorists' handouts in Marina village in Safana local government area of Katsina.

Source: Legit.ng