The police officer who was claimed to have accused Apostle Johnson Suleman of being involved in ritual killing has denied the allegation attributed to him

The said officer, Seyi Peter Alfred, has distanced himself from the Facebook page containing the serious claim, stating that the account has been hacked

Alfred, therefore, through one of his friends, told the public on Sunday, October 23, to disregard messages from the hacked account

Seyi Peter Alfred, a police officer, has said that his Facebook account has been hacked.

According to Apostle Johnson Suleman on Saturday, October 22, Alfred alleged that the cleric uses Moblie Policemen (MOPOL) sent to protect him for rituals.

Apostle Suleman has described Alfred's allegations as untrue (Photo: Apostle Johnson Suleman)

In a Facebook post on Saturday, October 22, Suleman said Alfred is accusing him of working with one of the females who died in the Friday, October 21, attack to commit havoc.

But in his reaction, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide said the girl in question is just 15 years old, adding that the officer should provide proof for his claims.

Suleman said he has reported the officer to the Inspector General of Police and the appropriate quarters.

He went on to state that it is time for him to speak up and make revelations that will stun Nigerians since silence is considered consent.

His words:

"This Is An Acclaimed Police Officer Called Seyi Peter Alfred..He Made Posts On Facebook That Has Gone Viral..That He Used To Give Me Moblie Policemen And I Used Them For Rituals..I Have Never Met Him In Life Or Dream..He Said The Girl That Died Goes To Places For Me..

"He Claimed That The Girl That Was Shot Was One Of Those We Do Havoc Together..That Girl Was Just 15yrs Old..If All You Are Saying Is True, May God Bless You But If Not May You Be Disgraced..I Don’t Reply People But This Is A Supposed Officer Of The Law Lying Like Satan..

"I Have Reported Him To The Inspector General And Appropriate Qtrs..He That Alleges Must Prove..I Think It’s Time I Start Speaking Out Because Silence Is Considered Consent..I Will Address Many Lies That Have Gone On For Years With Proofs And People Will Be Shocked."

However, Alfred has given a new angle to the claim attributed to him by Apostle Suleman.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Alfred said his Facebook account has been compromised.

A message in this regard was sent on Sunday, October 23, through one of Alfred's friends on Facebook.

Read the message below:

"Hello peeps, please kindly disregard whatever communication you may get from this account -Sheyi Alfred Peters - I have just spoken to the owner after seeing some suspicious messages purportedly from him flying around.

"From all indications, the account has been compromised. Kindly inform relevant quarters whenever you receive such a message or you ignore it. Thank you"

Cover-up detected? Apostle Suleman fumes, raises alarm as suspect is killed after being handed over to police

Meanwhile, Suleman had slammed the Nigerian Police Force over the killing of one of the suspected assassins who attacked his convoy in Edo state.

The spokesman of the police command in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, had disclosed in his statement that the officers led by the DPO, CSP Ayodele Sulaiman, went after the assailants (described as kidnappers) and killed one of them in the operation.

A part of Nwabuzor's statement read:

“One of the kidnappers that was caught today (Friday) while the DPO, CSP Ayodele Sulaiman, led the operation along Iyewe-Auchi Road, and after a gun battle, this one (suspect) was gunned down while others escaped with bullet wounds. Bush combing is ongoing..”

