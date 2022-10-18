It seems that Bayelsa Is the worst-hit state when it comes to the ongoing flood disaster that is ravaging most riverine areas in Nigeria.

The natural disaster is taking its toll on businesses and other aspects of people's lives, some of whom are already displaced.

Tombara said some of his art tools were destroyed by the flood (Photo: Angalapele Tombara Samson)

A very talented artist in the state, Angalapele Tombara Samson, a native of Yenagoa LGA, who spoke with Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 18, lamented that he has been forced to postpone till further notice his exhibition initially slated for October 27th-30th and November 3rd to 6th.

Tombara said the incident which was partly caused by blocked drainages in the area, took place on Thursday, October 13.

Speaking on his losses, Tombara told Legit.ng:

"On Thursday the 13th of October, 2022, the flood in Bayelsa took a different turn as the drainage and canal points were totally blocked due to the rise and speed of the flood.

"The Atmosphere Gallery was totally taken by the flood. The impact of the flood destroyed some parts of my studio floor, easels, tables, and chairs...

"Communities and villages have either been totally or partially submerged by flooding in the state. Houses, churches, shops, and filling stations were not left out

"As an artist who lives and practices art in Yenagoa, the state capital, this is a major challenge to me because right now everything is at a standstill...I hope it gets better soon."

