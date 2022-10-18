When you see true Christian devotees, nothing stops them from serving God; not even a pool of flood will discourage them.

This was replicated in a viral video where a Catholic Priest held a service in a church that was flooded due to the constant rainfall.

The catholic priest was seen performing sermon rites while the congregants prayed and sang along. Photo: Emmanuel Odega Joseph

As seen in the viral video, a few congregants improvised by using a canoe as a sitting aid to listen to the priest's sermon.

This act of devotion by the priest and his congregants is one truly to be admired and seen by all to emulate.

