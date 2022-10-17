FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will pocket N174.2 million and N30.3 million, respectively, as a sitting allowance, TheCable reported.

It was gathered that N702.8 million was earmarked for state house activities and the sitting allowance of the president and his vice.

The economic and financial crimes commission was listed under the office of President Buhari and N43.2bn was allocated to the commission.

Source: Facebook

A breakdown of this fund reveals the office of President Buhari, and that of Osinbajo were allocated N19.8 billion as state house funds.

Meanwhile, the presidency has also been allotted N98.52 billion for personnel, and overhead costs and capital projects are fixed at N17.48 billion and N17.72 billion, respectively.

2023 budget earmarks N43.2 billion for EFCC

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was listed under the president's office.

As contained in the itemised list of the president's activities, the EFCC was allotted the sum of N43.2 billion.

Legit.ng gathered that N2.5 billion out of the total budget for the commission had been fixed as capital expenditure.

It was also gathered that N200million would be used to purchase computers and other related items needed for the commission's digital activities.

While the total sum of N330.7 billion has been earmarked for the procurement and replacement of furniture and air conditioner.

The commission is also planning to erect an academy, and the 2023 budget has allotted N2bn for the budget.

However, the N20.51 trillion appropriation for 2023 presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the national assembly is Nigeria's highest in its history.

The new budget is said to be N750 billion higher than the previous appropriation bill presented before the House of Assembly.

