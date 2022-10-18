Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and other former Nigerian leaders would be paid a huge sum

In the 2023 budget, the former Nigerian leaders would benefit from the N3.008 billion Wide Vote

The budget also contains payments for insurance NYSC members, NSCDC, military operations, and police operations, among other

The federal government of Nigeria plans to spend N3.008 trillion on ex-presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, including former military Heads of State, in a Service Wide Vote contained in the 2023 Appropriation Bill, which President Muhammadu Buhari submitted to the National Assembly on Friday, October 13, 2022.

Vanguard reports that the details of the budget released by the Budget Office of the Federation state that N1.408 trillion of the Service Wide Vote has been earmarked for personnel, N744.704 billion allocated for overhead and capital received N855.700 billion.

Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Former military Heads of State also included in the budget

From the allocation earmarked for personnel, entitlements for former presidents, Heads of State, Vice Presidents/Chiefs of General Staff were given about N2.300 billion

Also, N10.505 billion has been allocated for retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, while another N1 billion was set aside for severance benefits to retired Heads of government agencies.

Life Assurance for all MDAs, including insurance of sensitive assets, corps members, and the administration, was made for payment into the Redemption Fund.

The war against insurgency and Military Operations, Lafiya Dole and other armed forces operations received a boost of N11 billion, and the police operations Fund received N50 billion and additional N15 billion in Special Operations Fund was provided for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

A different N200 billion Special Intervention Funs not tied to any operation was also earmarked.

Higher institutions got a boost

Tertiary institutions revitalization received N300 billion, with an additional N170 billion for tertiary institutions' salary negotiations.

A 33 per cent arrears increase for pension rates received N112.337. Zonal Intervention Projects got N65 billion.

The social intervention sector got major leverage with a combined allocation of N750 billion.

Under the social intervention sector, the recurrent National Poverty Reduction with Growth got N350 billion.

The National Special Intervention Fund was allocated N200 billion, while NSIP Recurrent was given N200 billion.

