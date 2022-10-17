The recent flooding in Nigeria is pushing up the cost price of major goods in affected states, a few months before Christmas and New Year celebrations

In fact, in states like Bayelsa, a bag of rice now sells for N50,000 causing more hardship for the people

Sadly, while some residents are fighting for daily survival, traders in the state are struggling to keep their business afloat due to the drop in the purchasing power of buyers

Flood has taken over major states in Nigeria, rendering some residents homeless and farmers, helpless.

As Nigerians continue to lament the severe impact of flooding across the country, traders and buyers in Bayelsa state have decried the hike in the cost price of major goods in the state.

This is as a bag of rice now sells for N50,000 in Bayelsa state and a cup now sells for N200.

While residents of the state are struggling daily to get over the impact of the flood, traders in the state lament bitterly over the hike in the cost price of goods which has led to the reduction in the purchasing power of buyers, Rivers Mirror also confirmed.

Lawyer reacts

Barrister Ebi Robert who is not happy about this development told Rivers Mirror that such a hike in the cost price of major goods on the part of the traders and government is wickedness.

The lawyer highlighted Rice and fuel have become expensive commodities and scarce ones in some communities in Bayelsa state.

He said:

"In Bayelsa State:

"One bag of rice is N50,000.

"A cup of rice is N200.

"A litre of fuel is N700-N800.

"You had these things in stock before the flood began. Your people are dying of flood, instead of sympathising with them, you decided to kill them with the prices of your goods and claim that you bought them high.

"And yet, this is the country with the highest number of churches. After you do this wickedness, you dress to church with your Bible and sing aloud in praises to God. May God have mercy on you all.

"Will you blame the late queen of England for this wickedness?

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

FC Franky Cash said:

"Make una continue to vote APC and PDP nah

De-Mayor wrote:

"And December is around the corner, people will jump from fry pan to fire.

"Anyways, you can't starve a man who God is feeding."

Etz Mamus Glad Oniovosa said:

"Nigeria is unbearable now ooo."

Dadep Gideon noted that:

"Hmmmmm... things has gotten out of hand."

Itz Dawud stated:

"Please don't blame Buhari for this."

