Without a doubt, Peter Obi of Labour party is one of the leading Presidential candidates in the coming 2023 presidential election.

To many people, Obi has little experience to manage the affairs of the country and should not be elected.

Meanwhile, in this report, Legit.ng brings you some reasons why you should respect the former Anambra state governor.

Peter Obi of Labour party is one of the leading Presidential candidates in the coming 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Chuks Obiozor

Here are some of the reasons why you should respect Peter Obi.

He was the first Governor in Nigeria to legally challenge his wrongful impeachment and was reinstated by the Courts. He was the first Governor to serve a 2nd term in both the new and old Anambra State, that is, almost 40 years after creation of the state. He was the first Governor, whilst still in Office, to be appointed a Special Adviser to the President. He was the first serving Governor to be appointed into the Presidential Economic Management Team. He was among the first governors to be honoured with a National Award in 2011, while still in office. Though the only Governor whose political party was in government in only one state, he was elected vice-chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum twice. Though the only non-PDP Governor in the South-East (made up of 5 States), he was elected by the other 4 PDP governors as their chairman for 8 years rather than the usual one year.

