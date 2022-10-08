As flood continues to ravage many parts of the world, a man has been seen making a big catch in a flooded street

In a viral video seen on TikTok, the man bent slowly in a flooded street and caught the fish as it struggled to be freed

He lifted it up with force and showed it off proudly to the camera as someone standing by shouted in awe

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video of a man catching a big fish in a flooded street has gone viral on TikTok.

The video was said to have been recorded in Florida, USA but the actual date was note stated.

The man showed of the big fish he caught in the streets of Florida. Photo credit: TikTok/@fishingaustralia.

Source: UGC

In the short clip posted on TikTok by Fishing Australia, the man bent down and struggled till he got hold of the fish.

He then lifted it up with force and showed it off to the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Someone who was watching shouted in awe due to the big size of the fish caught by the man.

Although, the video is not dated, there have been recent reports of flood in Florida. But it is not clear if the man's catch was as a result of the new flood.

Many TikTokers have termed it the biggest catch ever.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@user5846506249401 commented:

"Easiest catch ever."

@LGP said:

"Is a fishing license required for this type of fishing?"

@Fed commented:

"That looks like a Barra but they are snook in Florida."

@limgeorge66 said:

"Blessing in disguise."

@surujdaipersaud88 commented:

"Fry fish. And fish curry shine snook."

@Schootake2 reacted:

"Yes it’s called Dinner.”

@itschtopvista said:

"Awesome! That's a blessing!"

@harrisivan768 commented:

"It's a snook which normally don't have a good taste when cooked."

@audreywilson9985 said:

"The Lord provides."

@Paul Williams2808 commented:

"The street or the fish?"

@Michael Stephen375 said:

"Manna from heaven."

@Nadula nghelo_na reacted:

"Nice. Flood brings food too but it destroy some as well."

Man who started fish farm with 6 staff now employs many people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala showed off a man who started a fish farm with little money.

She said the man started his farm with just 6 staff but now employs 3000 people.

After she shared the story on Twitter, many Nigerians said they were inspired.

Source: Legit.ng