Imagine playing a game with zero naira and winning up to N50 million! Sounds too good to be true right? However, this is possible with SuperPicks.

So, what is SuperPicks?

SuperPicks is a platform powered by SuperSport & BetKing where everyone above the age of 18 can play sports games for free and win real money! The platform has two games for its 2022/2023 season including Predictor which requires users to pick the scores of six football matches every week, and Fantasy, a newly designed game that gives users the chance to pick players and form a dream team for a specific match.

More games to play for free each week in the new season and win big for real SuperPicks is a sports predictor where fans can play and win without having to commit their money! Yes, it doesn’t require any investment to win real money. However, SuperPicks has all the benefits of sports betting: it's exciting and you can win big!

The platform offers two games:

Predictor – there is a N50 million jackpot prize available every week to the user who can predict all six match scores 100% correctly.

If no user in the round wins the jackpot prize, a guaranteed consolation prize will be paid to the user who gets the closest to getting all six scores correct. The Predictor consolation is N1 million.

Fantasy – an engaging game where you need to select your dream team of 11 players. Although there is no jackpot prize concept, there is a guaranteed prize pool for every fantasy contest on the platform.

Thus, the SuperPicks platform offers sports fans an exciting way to compete with their community and win massive sums whilst doing it safely and experiencing the thrill of betting.

How do I register for SuperPicks?

While you can access SuperPicks via the web, you can also download the Android SuperPicks app directly from the Download App Page. Once you’re on SuperPicks:

● Tap ‘Join’

● Enter your mobile number, a strong password and a few more details

● Tick the appropriate check boxes (once you’ve read them)

● Tap ‘Submit’

You’ll receive an OTP (one-time password) to verify your mobile number. Enter it, and let the games begin!

What’s more?

SuperPicks is for everybody, both sports enthusiasts or not, and is very easy to play! The platform also has ‘How to Play’ pages which will guide you through the process for each of our games. There will be Predictor rounds in most weeks throughout the soccer season, providing plenty of opportunities for you to aim for the jackpot!

Beyond the opportunity to win life-changing sums of money every week, SuperPicks is carefully designed with incentives and a great user experience that translates to emotional rewards. It comes with games that are easy to play because of their simple and intuitive design. The games have fast and low-friction journeys for maximum emotional satisfaction.

It also provides room for game lovers to have additional games they can play without any financial investment. When users refer to a friend and their friend wins a jackpot, the referees will get an additional 5% of the jackpot amount, an estimate of N2.5 million.

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up for SuperPicks & let the games begin!!! Terms and Conditions apply, and you need to be 18+ to play!

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng