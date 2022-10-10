The Nigerian government has budgeted about N11.92 billion to feed Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo in 2023

The amount is also budgeted for both their foreign and local trips, aircraft maintenance, et al

Other things budgeted are for refreshments and entertainment, foodstuffs and other items

The Nigerian government have budgeted about N11.92 billion to feed President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2023.

The two offices will also spend on local and foreign trips and the presidential air fleet.

Aircraft maintenance to gulp over N1 billion

The Punch report said that the amount includes N1.58 billion budgeted for the maintenance of aircraft and N1.60 billion allocated for the repair of the Gulfstream GV and CL605 aircraft engines.

The National Assembly members will get N100 billion in constituency projects.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has said the constituency projects are characterised by corruption.

Buhari, on Friday, October 7, 2022, presented an ambitious budget of N20.51 trillion to the National Assembly for the 2023 fiscal year.

The budget is N750 billion higher than the N19.76 trillion initially proposed in the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (M-TEF).

Local and foreign trips in the mix

The appropriation bill shows that the Office of the President will spend N2.49 billion on local and foreign trips, and the vice president will spend N846.61 million on the same.

The government will spend N250 million on fuelling the aircraft and purchasing new air navigation and defence equipment would consume N1.50 billion, while N650 million will go for a new mobile helipad.

Bank charges will consume N36.15 million, and insurance premiums on all ten aircraft will gulp N180 million.

Food to gulp billions

The aircraft include Boeing Business Jet (Boeing 737-800 or NAF 001), one Gulfstream 550, one Gulfstream V (Gulfstream 500), two Falcons 7X, one Hawker Siddeley 4000, two AgustaWestland AW 139 helicopters and two AgustaWestland AW 101 helicopters.

Both offices of Buhari and Osinbajo will spend a total of N508.71 million on foodstuffs and refreshments. The amount is estimated at N331.79 million and N176.92 million for both offices.

The 2022 budget proposal, 22 items were assigned as new or ongoing projects. These items amounted to N8.13bn.

In the 2023 proposal, however, only nine items were marked as new or ongoing projects, estimated at N3.44 billion.

