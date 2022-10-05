Social media celebrity and Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has staged a one-man protest with brazier over the prolonged ASUU strike

Maduagwu called on the federal government to immediately rescue the country's education system, which is already dying

According to the controversial celebrity, everyone, including himself, is supporting the Nigerian youths

Lekki, Lagos - Uche Maduagwu, a controversial celebrity and Nollywood actor, has staged a 1-man protest against the 7-month-old Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The Nation reported that the industrial action has continued to generate reactions to the looming concerns on the education of Nigerian students.

Expressing his concern about the situation of the education of Nigerian students, the Nollywood actor called on the federal government to immediately end the overdue strike.

Why is Maduagwu protesting?

Maduagwu stated that every Nigerian, including himself, is fighting for the youths.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We are fighting for the youths. We are fighting for the students. End ASUU strike!”

The actor was seen standing on the road in Lekki axis in Lagos state, holding a placard with the inscription:

“Dear FG, end ASUU strike now. No let our education bend like aunty Ble Ble bonanza ikebe”, were the words written on Maduagwu’s placard.

Source: Legit.ng