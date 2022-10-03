Supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party have been holding rallies across Nigeria and sharing photos and videos online

Not impressed, Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for APC presidential campaign council, decided to share a video to show his opponents what a rally looks like

Things took an unexpected turn when some Nigerians accused the minister of spreading fake news

Netizens pointed out that the video he shared was from 2019, and the rally was for Yahaya Bello, not Bola Tinubu

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has been called out by Nigerians following a video he shared.

The minister of state for labour and employment shared a video from a rally that he claimed took place in one town in Kogi.

Festus Keyamo in his country home in Effurun, Uvwie LGA in Delta state, with other APC leaders. Photo credit: @fkeyamo

The video he shared on Twitter on Sunday, October 2, had the caption:

"We showed them how to do a proper march today in just one town in Kogi; no borrowed crowd; everyone here has a PVC (go and verify ). This is organised by proper ‘structures’, not ‘keypad activists’! Gradually, we shall separate the boys from the men!"

Nigerians tell Keyamo video is fake

Not long after the video was posted by Keyamo, Nigerians called the minister a liar as they said it was fake. Many pointed out the video was from Yahaya Bello's 2019 rally in Kogi state. Some also noted that the one Keyamo shared was edited.

Willy @leinad_o gave proof that the video is fake.

A Twitter user said the video Keyamo shared is fake. Photo credit: @leinad_o

Jaydon @Jaydon225 replied to Keyamo's video:

"Only one video from only one angle tweeted by only you!? Nobody else on ground took pictures or videos of your Kogi rally!?

"The fact that you have to plunge to this depth shows that you see the #Obidient movement as a threat. We are inevitable!"

@Ollawaski called Festus Keyamo a lying propagandist SAN as he noted that the state was currently submerged and no rally was held on the said day.

OBIdience2023 @ambalium replied:

"Fake minister, fake man, fake everything... Pressure to impress, you don go carry 2019 video to campaign in 2022, shame has nothing on you. Yeye. Go and verify belongs to Peter Obi."

Keyamo reacts to Obidients rally

The minister earlier showed he was not impressed with the one million march held in Lagos by the supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Keyamo reacted to a video from the rally on his Twitter page on Saturday, October 1. According to him, the crowd gathered at the LP rally is not more than a thousand people.

He wrote:

“The aerial shots are the best. Now, look at this: at best the ‘crowd’ here is not more than a thousand people which is approximately just two polling units."

