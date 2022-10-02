A former presidential aspirant, Sam Ohuabunwa, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to eat the humble pie and ask for help

The politician noted that the economy is bad, security is worse than it was before the APC government took over power

Ohuabunwa said it appears the Nigerian leader has exhausted all his options in proffering solutions to the many problems facing the country

According to him, Buhari has eight months to go and that is a long time to make take certain critical actions that can change his legacy

Sam Ohuabunwa, the convener of the New Nigeria Group, took a swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government on the occasion of the 62nd Independence Day Anniversary of the country.

In a letter to Buhari, the former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 general elections stated that the president has taken Nigeria to much lower levels than he found it in 2015.

President Muhammadu Buhari participated at the 62nd Independence Anniversary ceremony in Abuja on October 1, 2022. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The letter titled: State of the Nation: Independence Day Open Letter to the President-Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, was shared on his Facebook page on Saturday, October 1.

According to him, the country has reduced economically under Buhari, and he needed to act fast to save the nation from further collapse. He pointed out that Nigerians are yet to see any significant positive change nearly eight years after the president took over power.

He stated:

“Your Excellency, you and your aides may not find the tone and temper of this letter palatable, but the truth however bitter must still be told."

Security has gotten worse under Buhari

Ohuabunwa said though Buhari inherited a bad situation, it has gotten worse under your watch. He added that the country is now dealing with rampaging bandits, killer herdsmen, unknown gunmen, in addition to the Boko Haram insurgency that rocked the previous administration led by Goodluck Jonathan.

“Christmas is coming and many Nigerians wonder how they can go to their Country homes without being kidnapped or killed on the way!" he added.

Buhari should beg for help

The former presidential aspirant said it is no longer news that Nigeria is now the poverty capital of the world, overtaking India. He noted that the rate of unemployment was high and many Nigerians are poor with no real help and no hope.

Ohuabunwa advised Buhari:

"Mr President, it is glaring that there is a huge fire on the Nigerian mountain and I enjoin you not to just wish to return to Daura next year ( because there maybe no road !) but should now act with urgency. It is time to admit the bitter truth of our dire situation and be humble enough to seek help. I would suggest that you eat the humble pie and do what an embattled man would do: Shout for Help! This is because it does clearly appear that you have exhausted your options in proffering solutions to the many problems facing the country."

