There will be no room for a transport union in Anambra state following an embargo placed by the state government

It was gathered those tricycle riders, and bus drivers will now be remitting their levies directly to the state government on a weekly and monthly basis

Meanwhile, garage and motor parks touts have been urged to register their names with the state government for vocational and artisan skills

As part of Governor Charles Soludo's vision to reposition Anambra state into a foremost cosmopolitan state, all unions tricycles (Keke) and shuttle buses have been banned from operating in the state.

This was made known via a social media post made by Joe Igbokwe a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) on Friday, September 30.

The operation of transport unions is now officially a crime in Anambra state as ordered by the state government. Photo: Charles Soludo

According to the post sighted by Legit.ng, the ban of Keke and shuttle bus unions was also accompanied by some new stipulations believed to have been issued by the state government for the purpose of the operation.

Some of the stipulations mandated all commercial shuttle drivers, pick-up trucks, and mini trucks were urged to pay N5000 Weekly Or N20000 monthly.

Tricycle riders were instructed by the state government to remit the sum of N4000 weekly or N15000 monthly.

On the part of inter-state vehicles, operators were advised to pay the sum of N6250 weekly or N25000 monthly.

However, it was gathered that compliant drivers will be rewarded with health insurance.

Soludo warns unruly drivers, outline penalty

Meanwhile, drivers and riders who fail to comply with the development in the state have been told to get ready to dance to the tone of the consequence that comes with it.

The post reads:

"Anybody Or group involved in any form of unionism or trying to mobilize keke or bus drivers will be prosecuted."

It was also gathered that the state governors advised motor parks and garage hoodlums to register with the state government for vocational and entrepreneurial skills.

Soludo bans the use of miniskirts as uniform

Similarly, mini-skirts have also been prohibited by the Anambra state government in public and private schools.

According to the government, it is wrong for students to wear mini skirts in schools across the state.

As a result of this, the government charged Education Secretaries to ensure that schools complied with the directive.

Governor Soludo reveal the identities of criminals terrorising Anambra state

In another development, no fewer than 15 encampments of criminals across eight local governments in Anambra state have been decimated.

Governor Charles Soludo revealed this on Sunday, September 18 during an interview.

He said a hundred percent of the criminals that have been apprehended are indigenes of the state.

Source: Legit.ng