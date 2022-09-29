A police station in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State, was on Tuesday night attacked by suspected thugs

The sad development led to the death of an officer, a male civilian and two others who have been badly injured

Meanwhile, the Oyo state police command confirmed the development as the CP has ordered a full investigation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

There was tension in Iganna, a town in the Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State, following an attack on the police station in the community, on Tuesday night, September 27.

The Punch report that the attack, which happened on Tuesday, involved some hoodlums who were stopped by a police team searching unregistered motorcycles in the state.

The police station in recent times has been hit hard by unknown gunmen and officers' lives are also threatened in the process. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police react

The state police public relations officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the police had begun an investigation into the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a statement issued by Osifeso, the commissioner of police vowed to bring those behind the attack to justice.

7 people reportedly killed as gunmen attack top southeast lawmaker's convoy

Seven people have reportedly died in an attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the lawmaker representing Anambra south senatorial district.

Ubah's convoy was said to have been attacked by some gunmen on Sunday, September 11, in Enugwu Ukwu.

According to sources, the lawmaker may have escaped with some injuries during the attack which occurred at about 8.15 pm.

Fayose escapes abduction, makes serious statement on 2023

The younger brother of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, was almost kidnapped by some gunmen on Monday, August 29.

Fayose, who reported the terrifying incident on his Facebook page, disclosed that it happened around the Gbogan area of Oyo while coming to Lagos state.

The former governor's sibling said although no life was lost, some other persons were abducted. He disclosed that his vehicle was damaged.

Source: Legit.ng