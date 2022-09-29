Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is not backing down from procuring sophisticated arms for the Amotekun corps in Ondo

Akeredolu noted that if AK-47 guns can be approved for vigilantes in Katsina state, then agents of state security outfits must be allowed to bear ammunition to face bandits

The governor made this position clear in reaction to the presidency's refusal to approve arm bearing for Amotekun corps

The governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, has given his take on the presidency's refusal to approve the use of sophisticated weapons for the Amotekun corps in the state.

In a statement released on Wednesday, September 28, by the state government, Akeredolu noted that in the face of worsening insecurity across Nigeria, security outfits must be allowed to carry live ammunition to challenge bandits who inflict pain on innocent citizens, The Cable reports.

The Ondo governor says vigilantes must be allowed to carry sophisticated arms (Photo: @RotimiAkeredolu)

Governor Akeredolu made it clear that the presidency's reluctance to permit the use of arms “can no longer be plausible in the face of increasing security challenges being faced by the people”.

Who gave Katsina state vigilante AK-47? Akeredolu asks presidency

The governor expressed wonder that the same arms refused for Amotekun were seen on air carried by the Vigilantes of Katsina state.

Wondering what the AK47 guns used by the vigilantes in Katsina were for and how they were approved, Akeredolu said:

“The report by the TVC News that went viral showed the Kastina State Vigilante training with AK47. This is the same weapon whose approval has vehemently been refused for the use of Amotekun Corps and other State Security Outfits.

“The questions Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, asks are: Where did the guns come from? Who approved their use? Were the guns returned to the armoury after use? The AK47, as seen from the TVC news report, was about usage. If not, what purpose does training with the guns serve?

“It is rather suspicious that Garba Shehu elected himself as the spokesperson for the Kastina State government, whereas, the Katsina State has not come out openly to deny the statement of Governor Akeredolu on the use of AK47 by Vigilantes of Katsina State during training."

Insecurity: Akeredolu insists on arms for state security outfits

He went on, therefore, to reiterate that state security outfits backed by law in all parts of Nigeria must have access to the same sophisticated weapons to face criminals, adding that "It time to face down these enemies of the people."

Presidency replies Akeredolu, says no state authorised to buy automatic weapons

Recall that the presidency said no state had been issued authorisation to procure automatic weapons for its security outfits.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday, September 26.

The presidency said the illegal possession of automatic weapons and AK-47 remains illegal in the country.

