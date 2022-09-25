Gov. Hope Uzodimma has again, given Imo people another reason to smile as the Federal Government has approved the dredging Orashi River to the Atlantic Sea which will serve as the first sea port in the South East region.

This new development is coming days after President Muhammadu Buhari visited the State to commission laudable projects embarked upon by the Shared Prosperity Government of Gov. Hope Uzodimma and in what can be best described as the real Uzodimma magic is the approval of a Seaport in Imo State amongst many other Federal Government projects dragged to the State.

When completed, the seaport will complement the economic activities of the other *six* major seaports in the country which will enable traders from the zone import and receive their goods directly while enjoying a comparative advantage as well as promote and encourage the business spirit of the people of South East.

This will in no measure turn Imo State to the business hub of South East and by extension the country as it will increase the State's internal revenue, siting of industries and create employment opportunities.

It has become obvious that Gov. Hope Uzodimma is meticulously poised towards changing the economic landscape of Imo State and the South East by integrating the zone to the mainstream of national politics which is evident in the numerous projects facilitated by the Federal Government.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma is committed to good governance and people-oriented projects that will better the lives of Ndi Imo.

Source: Legit.ng