The federal government on Wednesday, September 21, said it will direct Vice Chancellors to reopen public universities

Labour minister Chris Ngige said the move is in compliance with the order given by the National Industrial Court

The minister, however, said that the court order does not preclude further negotiation between the federal government and ASUU

FCT, Abuja - The federal government says it will direct Vice Chancellors to reopen public universities in compliance with the order given by the National Industrial Court on Wednesday, September 21.

Senator Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, stated this on Wednesday when he received members of the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) in his office, Vanguard reported.

Labour minister Chris Ngige speaks on FG's next step after the National Industrial Court ordered ASUU to call off the strike. Photo credit: @fkeyamo

“The government would order the Vice Chancellors to reopen the universities in compliance with the order,” he said.

Justice Polycarp Hamman, in a ruling on Wednesday, invoked Section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act, which allows the court to order an end to strike when national interest is at stake.

The judge held that it was necessary to end the strike because the students have a right to education.

ASUU strike: Court ruling in Nigeria's best interest - Ngige

In his reaction, Ngige nobody won or lost in the court just as he assured that the court ruling does not preclude further negotiation between the federal government and ASUU.

His words:

“The ruling is in the best interest of the nation. It is a win-win situation for all of us- government, students, lecturers- all Nigerians indeed. I have just gotten the order of court asking ASUU to go back to work.

"It is a sound judgment. It is no victor, no vanquished. You doctors in academics are for now members of ASUU, but, you are here, even though you have dissociated yourself and you are working. We want to thank you for working and teaching your students.

“The court ruling does not preclude us from going on with further negotiation and consultations. The pro-chancellors met Mr President and made some demands, such as topping up government offer and seeing whether there could be some bailout. Mr President said in considering it, he will consult stakeholders. So, he is going to consult everybody.”

Appealing court order not a good step, Ngige tells ASUU

On the insinuation that ASUU was contemplating appealing the ruling, the labour minister said:

“Appealing, the order is within their rights to do so. But I don’t think is a good step. Because this order, this court order ruling does not stop us from further negotiations," he said.

The minister added that he did not see anything that was injurious to anybody in the court order to necessitate an appeal.

ASUU strike: Nigerian students reject court order, says "judgement betrays equity"

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has kicked against the judgment of the industrial court.

The association, in a statement by its signed by its spokesperson, Giwa Yisa Temitope, said the court's "judgement betrays equity."

The students argued that the federal government shouldn’t have dragged ASUU to court, adding that what should be done is to address the demands of the striking university lecturers.

Source: Legit.ng