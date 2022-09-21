The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said it will appeal the court order directing lecturers to resume work immediately

In a statement on Wednesday, the union said it has started assembling its lawyers to file an appeal against the order of the National Industrial Court

Adelaja Odukoya, the Lagos zone chairman of the union, urged members to remain calm and united to fight till the end

Lagos, Nigeria - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed to appeal the order by the National Industrial Court, directing the lecturers' union to call off its strike and resume work immediately.

The union, according to a report by Daily Trust, said it had started assembling its lawyers led by a renowned human rights activist, Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to file an appeal.

Legit.ng gathers that the chairman of the union, Lagos zone, Adelaja Odukoya, in a statement urged members of the union to remain calm and united to fight till the end.

Recall that ASUU began the strike on February 14 to press home its demands, which include acceptance of a payment platform preferred by the union.

Source: Legit.ng