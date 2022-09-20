The overall best candidate for the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, in Jigawa state has expressed displeasure over his scholarship promise made by Governor Abubakar Badaru,

Nura Inuwa Fagam, the overall best candidate for the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, in Jigawa State, has appealed to the state government to fulfill the promise of sending him abroad to study.

According to Daily Nigerian, the kid who graduated from the Jigawa State Academy for the Gifted in Bamaina, in 2018, had the best result in the history of the state.

Fagam's WAEC result

In the result, Fagam, aged 20, scored 8 distinctions (As) and 1 B.

Speaking to the news medium, Fagam, who is from Fagam town in Gwaram local government, recalled that shortly after the results were released in 2018, the governor of the state, Badaru Abubakar, invited him to the government house, where he congratulated him and promised to sponsor him to India to study medicine and surgery, but the promise has yet to be fulfilled four years after.

He said:

“Since that promise was made, I haven’t heard anything from the state government."

The result of the failed promise and present challenges

Fagam said since the government's promise to sponsor him abroad was not forthcoming, he applied and gained admission to study medicine and surgery at the Federal University Dutse.

He, however, noted that his studies have been very challenging due to his poor family background, adding that he lacks the basic learning materials that would ease his studies.

Fagam pleaded:

“Since the hope of studying abroad is dashed, I’m appealing to the state government to support my education, because I’m suffering, and my parents are poor.”

