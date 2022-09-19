Again, some personnel of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided a major warehouse in Lagos state

This time around, they seized 1.8tons (1,855kgs) of crack cocaine worth over $278, 250,000, or about N194, 775,000,000 in street value, at a major warehouse in Ikorodu

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, while confirming the development in Abuja, disclosed that the seizures appear to be the largest single cocaine seizure in the agency’s history

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have busted a major warehouse in a secluded estate in Ikorodu area of Lagos state where 1.8tons (1,855kgs) of cocaine worth over $278,250,000, equivalent of about N194,775,000,000 in street value were seized.

Reacting, the spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Monday in Abuja, said that the seizures appear to be the biggest singular cocaine seizure in the history of the agency’s operations, Daily Trust reported.

NDLEA seizes N193billion worth of cocaine crack in Lagos. Photo credit: NDLEA

Source: Facebook

According to him, at least, four drug barons including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager were arrested in the well-coordinated and intelligence-led operation that lasted two days across different locations in Lagos state.

NDLEA official speaks

Babafemi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Kingpins of the cocaine cartel in custody include: Messrs Soji Jibril, 69, an indigene of Ibadan, Oyo state; Emmanuel Chukwu, 65, who hails from Ekwulobia, Anambra State; Wasiu Akinade, 53, from Ibadan, Oyo State; Sunday Oguntelure, 53, from Okitipupa, Ondo State and Kelvin Smith, 42, a native of Kingston, Jamaica.

“They are all members of an international drug syndicate that the agency has been trailing since 2018.”

The agency further confirmed the development by sharing photos of the drug barons, on its official Facebook page.

More trouble for Abba Kyari as court denies 'supercop' bail, announces new date for trial

On Tuesday, August 30, the Federal High Court in Abuja fixed October 19, 20 and 21st as the trial dates for the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and four others.

Justice Emeka Nwite fixed the trial dates in his ruling on Tuesday in the nation’s capital, Channels TV reported.

He equally declined to grant bail to suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari and four others.

They are being prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on allegations bordering on a cocaine deal.

NDLEA decorates E-Money as anti-drug ambassador, he shares pictures from the event

Popular Nigerian billionaire and brother to singer KCee, E-Money has added a new feather to his cap as he lands a new role with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

E-Money was decorated as the NDLEA anti-drug ambassador with the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) badge by the commander of Apapa Special Area Command, Inalegwu Ameh, commander of narcotics.

The celebrity businessman also shared pictures from the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng