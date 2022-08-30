The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday declined to grant bail to suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and four others

Kyari and four others are standing trial for alleged hard drug trafficking offences preferred against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

Meanwhile, the NDLEA had on March 7, arraigned Kyari (1st defendant) and six others on allegations bordering on a cocaine deal

On Tuesday, August 30, the Federal High Court in Abuja fixed October 19, 20 and 21st as the trial dates for the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and four others.

Justice Emeka Nwite fixed the trial dates in his ruling on Tuesday in the nation’s capital, Channels TV reported.

He equally declined to grant bail to suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari and four others.

The court in Abuja has fixed October 19 for the trial of Abba Kyari and four others. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

Source: Facebook

NDLEA versus Abba Kyari

They are being prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on allegations bordering on a cocaine deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Court ruling

Kyari was arraigned alongside four suspended police officers including ACP Sunday Ubia, ASP James, Inspector Simon Agirigba and Inspector John Nuhu as 2nd to 5th defendants respectively.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Emeka Nwite said the applicants failed to present sufficient materials and evidence to warrant the granting of the fresh application.

Court voids FG's request for Abba Kyari’s extradition to US

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the federal government's request to extradite Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari to the United States (US) is “incompetent and bereft of merit”.

The hearing presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo was held on Monday, August 29.

The court's position is that the Extradition Act forbids the surrendering of a defendant already facing trial before a competent court.

"DCP Abba Kyari in our custody", official reacts to report of escape after terrorist attack on Kuje Prison

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Correctional Service had debunked reports that the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, escaped during the Tuesday, July 5, terrorists' attack on Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital Territory.

Shortly after the late-night attack on one of Nigeria's top prison facilities, reports filtered into the media space that some top prisoners, including Kyari, managed to escape during the attack.

However, speaking to Legit.ng, the spokesperson for the NCS, Umar Abubakar, said the report is misleading.

He added that the suspended police officer who is facing charges for drug trafficking, among others, is hale and hearty.

Source: Legit.ng