Nigerian business magnate E-Money has been handed a new role by the Nigerian agency against hard substance, the NDLEA

E-Money shared lovely pictures from the event where he was decorated as NDLEA anti-drug ambassador

Many Nigeria celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to social media to congratulate him on his new achievement

Popular Nigerian billionaire and brother to singer KCee, E-Money has added a new feather to his cap as he lands a new role with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

E-Money was decorated as the NDLEA anti-drug ambassador with the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Badge by the Commander of NDLEA Apapa Special Area Command, Inalegwu Ameh, Commander of Narcotics.

NDLEA hands E-Money a War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) badge. Credit: @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

The celebrity businessman also shared pictures from the ceremony.

A post shared via his Instagram page read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The Chairman of Emmy Cargo Terminal, Chief Dr. Emeka Daniel Okonkwo decorated as NDLEA Anti Drug Ambassador with the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Badge by the Commander of NDLEA Apapa Special Area Command, Inalegwu Ameh, Commander of Narcotics. “

See the post below:

Fans congratulate E-Money over new achievement

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the businessman, have taken to his comment section to celebrate with him.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

osita_wurld:

"Congratulations Father Father ❤️❤️."

iam_kcee:

"Big love my brother ❤️."

spordosky1:

"E money!!! Nwoke di Ebube ."

todays_drinkng:

"Too Late to fail ."

E-Money stirs reactions as he walks stylishly to his kitchen

Popular businessman E-Money might have innocently shared a casual post on his Instagram page, but he has inadvertently caused a stir on social media in the process.

In the short clip, the wealthy man was seen in his kitchen filling a glass cup with ice cubes before pouring himself a drink.

After serving the drink, E-Money stylishly strutted across his tastefully furnished kitchen and social media users couldn’t help but notice something strange on his floor.

Apparently, the wealthy man had walked on top of a large TV screen that has been carefully installed on the floor of his kitchen.

Source: Legit.ng